Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Will No Longer Play Superman and Batman; Here's Why
In a shocking development, Henry Cavill reportedly is no longer part of DC cinematic universe as Superman.
Image Coutesy: Batman V Superman/ Instagram
In a shocking development, Henry Cavill reportedly is no longer part of DC cinematic universe as Superman.
The actor, who first appeared as the superhero in 2013's Man of Steel, and later reprised his role in Superman V Batman and last year's Justice League, is parting ways with Warner Bros, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.
According to insiders, the development comes after talks of Cavill's cameo in Shazam! did not come to fruition due to scheduling conflicts.
"There's a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work," says the studio insider.
Another source says Warners is trying to hit a "reset" button with the DC universe.
Talks are on to find new face for the beloved superhero.
"Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors," says a studio source.
A source says the decision solidified as Cavill recently signed on to star in Netflix's The Witcher. Another insider, however, says that the series commitment came after the impasse with Warners, suggesting a change in the studio's strategy.
It is being said the studio has shifted its focus to a Supergirl movie, which will be an origin story featuring a teen superheroine, which effectively removes an actor of Cavill's age from the storyline as Superman, aka Kal-El, would be an infant, according to DC lore.
Another voice adds that the studio is unlikely to make a solo Superman film for at least several years.
Ben Affleck is also being said to depart his DCEU role as Batman, as a new, probably younger actor expected to take on the mantle in Matt Reeves' stand-alone film on the Caped Crusader
