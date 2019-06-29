Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul

After being in headlines for an alleged relationship with Jannat actress Sonal Chouhan, Indian cricketer K L Rahul is in news for another probable relationship. According to reports published in BollywoodLife, the cricketer is apparently dating actress Athiya Shetty.

The report stated that Athiya and KL Rahul started dating around February this year, calling the ‘things are quite serious.’ The report reads, “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious.”However, there is no official confirmation as Athiya declined to talk about her relationship status, whereas, KL Rahul who is currently with team India playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England was unavailable for to react to the news.

The cricketer’s spokesperson also refused to comment on the rumours.

The only time the duo was seen together was when a mutual friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram in April. Akanksha shared the pic with the caption, “..n i’m so good with that.”

On the work front, Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with 2015 film Hero, has also featured in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor. She’s currently filming Motichoor Chaknachoor.

