Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul

The report stated that Athiya and KL Rahul started dating around February this year, calling the ‘things are quite serious.’

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reports Claim Athiya Shetty is in a Serious Relationship with Indian Cricketer K L Rahul
The report stated that Athiya and KL Rahul started dating around February this year, calling the ‘things are quite serious.’
Loading...

After being in headlines for an alleged relationship with Jannat actress Sonal Chouhan, Indian cricketer K L Rahul is in news for another probable relationship. According to reports published in BollywoodLife, the cricketer is apparently dating actress Athiya Shetty.

The report stated that Athiya and KL Rahul started dating around February this year, calling the ‘things are quite serious.’ The report reads, “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious.”However, there is no official confirmation as Athiya declined to talk about her relationship status, whereas, KL Rahul who is currently with team India playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England was unavailable for to react to the news.

The cricketer’s spokesperson also refused to comment on the rumours.

The only time the duo was seen together was when a mutual friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram in April. Akanksha shared the pic with the caption, “..n i’m so good with that.”

View this post on Instagram

...n i’m so good with that

A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on

On the work front, Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with 2015 film Hero, has also featured in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor. She’s currently filming Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram