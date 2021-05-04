Reports of BTS Collaborating with Justin Bieber Surface, Armys and Beliebers Can't Keep Calm

We're finally getting a BTS x Justin Bieber collab , im crying .— Sheila (@sheisheiheredia) April 29, 2021

In what could be one of the biggest east meets west crossovers, fans are going to have a moment of pop-culture euphoria as BTS decides to collaborate with Justin Bieber. It is being speculated that the seven-member South Korean band will lend their voice to one of the tracks from Justin’s latest album Justice for its deluxe edition. According to Page Six ,the two artists will be collaborating nonetheless and considering the fan-following they both have, globally, it surely is going to be a chart topping song.BTS has on multiple occasions mentioned Justin as one of their singing influences. BTS member Jungkook had even sung covers of Justin’s songs like 2U and Purpose that were released on their SoundCloud handle.The collaboration between the two Grammy-nominated artists comes after a merger between the artists’ respective record companies was announced last month. BTS’ record label, Hybe, earlier known as Big Hit Entertainment, bought Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for a reported $1 billion. According to a report by Deadline , under this deal,management, label services and publishing for a collection of artists will be included. The list of artists include BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, GFRIEND, ENHYPEN, ZICO, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Florida Georgia Line, JBalvin, Demi Lovato, and Thomas Rhett.After their Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 song Dynamite that came out last year, BTS will soon be coming out with their second English language song Butter. The single will be out on May 21, and BTS fans are already hyped up about the track. Some fans are also speculating that this song might feature Justin Beiber or Ariana Grande.

In India, BTS Army even urged diary brand Amul to notice the upcoming track and use it as a marketing opportunity. And Amul did listen to the Indian fans and released an ad last week that showed the seven members — RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — enjoying butter toast served by the Amul girl, as they held their mics. The cartoon also came with their typical wordplay that read, ‘BeaTS other butters’ and ‘K-pop it onto bread."

