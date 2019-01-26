Republic Day 2019: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs As They Post Pics With Tricolour
As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers.
Sharing a picture of himself dressed as an Indian Navy officer from his upcoming film Bharat, Salman tweeted, "#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..
@Bharat_TheFilm." While Aamir simply wrote, "Happy Republic Day."
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the glory of success of his recently released Uri- The Surgical Strike, posted a picture of himself with the national flag and wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"
Actor John Abraham tweeted, "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are.. Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day!"
Actor Akshay Kumar "woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family" on the Republic Day. Sharing a picture of them from their impromptu hiking scene, Akshay wrote, "High on #RepublicDay spirit."
Anushka Sharma tweeted, "To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day."
Here is a look at their wishes:
#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..@Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/Zr0bZojQKb— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2019
Happy Republic Day!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2019
20 mts to go... then we will be Rubaru...#RubaruRoshni
#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/XOYmqEQv4F— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 26, 2019
Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qsjwPPcwcF— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 26, 2019
A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2019
Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jWSTcIZCeU
I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 26, 2019
Woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family, high on the #RepublicDay spirit. pic.twitter.com/q0yWHloB0n— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2019
To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2019
Soundarya Sharma celebrating Republic Day 🇮🇳— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2019
.
.
@soundarya_20 #soundaryasharma pic.twitter.com/ZR6WGUL7A0
Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/2bVFUbH3sN— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2019
Kareena, Taimur and Saif celebrate Republic day pic.twitter.com/2urATtY8Zj— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 26, 2019
