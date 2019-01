Republic Day 2019: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs As They Post Pics With Tricolour

Happy Republic Day!



20 mts to go... then we will be Rubaru...#RubaruRoshni — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qsjwPPcwcF — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 26, 2019

A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..

Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jWSTcIZCeU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2019

I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 26, 2019

Woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family, high on the #RepublicDay spirit. pic.twitter.com/q0yWHloB0n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2019

To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/2bVFUbH3sN — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2019

Kareena, Taimur and Saif celebrate Republic day pic.twitter.com/2urATtY8Zj — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 26, 2019

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal and many other B-Town celebs were gripped by patriotic fervour.Sharing a picture of himself dressed as an Indian Navy officer from his upcoming film Bharat, Salman tweeted, "#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..@Bharat_TheFilm." While Aamir simply wrote, "Happy Republic Day."Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the glory of success of his recently released Uri- The Surgical Strike, posted a picture of himself with the national flag and wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"Actor John Abraham tweeted, "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are.. Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day!"Actor Akshay Kumar "woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family" on the Republic Day. Sharing a picture of them from their impromptu hiking scene, Akshay wrote, "High on #RepublicDay spirit."Anushka Sharma tweeted, "To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day."Here is a look at their wishes:Follow @news18movies for more