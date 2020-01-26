Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour

January 26 is a special time for India as the citizens unite to celebrate the Republic Day. Running high on the festive and patriotic spirit, a number of Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement for the special day.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan recounted his memories of watching the Republic Day parade with his father. The actor is currently riding the tide of success with his latest release titled Street Dancer 3D. Dhawan pointed out that the film was just right for families to enjoy on this occasion.

"I think India stands as a great example of being a flourishing republic. Over the years, we have functioned very well as a country for many years, while maintaining the love and harmony between people. Personally, I feel there are a lot of good things about our country, and it’s a great day to celebrate all those things. I just hope that people use this holiday and watch Street Dancer 3D with their families, especially since it’s a complete family film and also talks about what actually is ‘Indian-ness’ of India."

Apart from Varun Dhawan, a number of other celebrities took to Twitter to wish their followers a Happy Republic Day. These celebrities include Manoj Bajpayee, Tamanaah Bhatia, and Guru Randhawa among others.

Happy Republic Day to all fellow countrymen!!! pic.twitter.com/vkOS9eJgkg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 26, 2020

republic day. sunday. every day. spread love. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) January 26, 2020

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/IVoXb35lzw — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) January 26, 2020

Wishing all my Indians worldwide A very Happy Republic Day ❤️❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 26, 2020

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to celebrate the constitution of India coming into force. January 26, 2020, marks India's 71st republic day celebration.

