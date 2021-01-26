Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan to Sonu Sood, Bollywood Celebs Wish Peace and Prosperity

Celebrities from showbiz took to social media to extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country marked its 72nd Republic Day. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force.

Wishing peace and prosperity, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted some pictures of himself early on Tuesday. Actor Sonu Sood, who became a national hero of sorts also wished and on 72nd Republic Day and encouraged them to change a life. Mohanlal too extended wishes on the day.

Pledge to change a life. Happy Republic Day ,🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tCWVatC2hq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2021

T 3794 - 26th January .. Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected pic.twitter.com/EWRLN0OMXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2021

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the National War Memorial near the India Gate later in the day, from where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony.

Following COVID protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year, he said. The parade will be shorter this year.

Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at the national stadium.