Republic Day 2021: Patriotic Movies to Watch Today

We, as citizens of a democratic nation, celebrate the national days of importance with great fervour and enthusiasm. Republic Day being a national holiday, one usually stays home watching the celebrations in the national capital every year. But what do you do next? You can binge watch a series of patriotic movies.

For the 72nd Republic Day, we have shortlisted a few movies for you to watch with your friends and family.

1. Rang De Basanti: A 2006 Bollywood drama, Rang De Basanti is a story of a bunch of youngsters who explore their love for the nation during a dramatic performance and become all set to write history thereafter. Starring some of the best supporting actors with Aamir Khan as lead, the movie was a huge blockbuster and is a must-watch for those looking to feel patriotic.

2. Airlift: Starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, Airlift is the story of a successful businessman stranded in the city of Kuwait set during the time when it got invaded by Iraq. The film shows an actual picture of what the Indian citizens went through before being rescued and brought home with the help of the authorities.

3. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran: The story of how India became a nuclear powered nation, this 2018 film is full of insights and interesting facts. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, Parmanu: The story of Pokhran reveals how the country faced several challenges during the testing of its nuclear weapons and how it was ultimately a huge success!

4. Raazi: The fate of a daughter of an Indian spy was to be the next in line after her father. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Vicky Kaushal as male protagonist, Raazi is an inspirational story of a spy, Sehmat who helped save India from a huge enemy attack.

5. Baby: If you want to understand a glimpse of how the secret intelligence services work and serve the nation, this is the movie you should watch. Baby is about a secret operation the team carries out to catch some terrorists on the move.