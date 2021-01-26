Republic Day 2021: Upcoming Patriotic Movies to Look Out For

India does not ever fall short of stories of bravery and valour. From wars to defence forces to sports, there is so much to learn about and from. Most of these stories reach a wider audience in the form of motion pictures to show the correct details and bring out the exact emotion among the masses.

This Republic Day, we have compiled a list of a few upcoming movies that are being made on the feeling of patriotism for our country which you should watch out for.

1. Tejas

Named after our very own ‘Made in India’ light combat aircraft, Tejas is an inspirational story marking a proud event in the history of the defence forces. The movie is inspired by the landmark 2016 event when the Indian Air Force became the first defence force to induct women in combat roles. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

2. Shershaah

Set during the Kargil war era, Shershaah is the fierce story of Captain Vikram Batra, whose bravery during the war cannot be expressed in words. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie is a biographical war film in which Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role along with actress Kiara Advani.

3. Maidaan

Again a biographical Hindi film, Maidaan traces back to the golden era of Indian football. Ajay Devgn plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. The movie, directed by Amit Sharma, is set to release in October 2021.

4. Satyamev Jayate 2

Shot as a sequel to the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate, this John Abraham starrer is all about fighting against injustice and power misuse. Set to release in May 2021, the film is sure to bring elements of love for country and promotes standing up for what is right.

5. Sam

Based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the brain behind India’s victory in the Indo-Pak War for Bangladesh’s Liberation, the movie will star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the upcoming movie is sure to make us feel more proud of our armed forces.