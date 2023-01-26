It was 74 years ago today when the Constitution of India had come into effect on January 26. As the country is immersed in patriotic fervour and the citizens are taking pride in the rich cultural heritage and the intrinsic sovereign and democratic quotient of the great nation, various celebrities from Bollywood as well as other entertainment industries have come forward to celebrate and wish fans on this great occasion.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all! (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet read, " A diverse range that speaks to the globe, with scents that encapsulate the spirit of our nation. Let’s take India to the world."

Hrithik Roshan wrote in Hindi on his Twitter handle, “आप सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद "

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his fans through his tweet in Hindi. He wrote, “गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं! जय हिंद!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared the picture of a tri-colour along with ‘Happy Republic Day’.

Ananya Panday shared a video message which read ‘Happy Republic Day’ and also showcased the map of India and a tri-colour at the heart of it. She also posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle dressed in white and holding a tri-colour bouquet im her hands. She wrote in the caption, “Jai Hind "

Kiara Advani wished her fans on Republic Day with a tri-colour in her Instagram stories.

Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture of the Constitution on his Twitter timeline along with the note that read, “Nothing above this !!! #HappyRepublicDay मेरा भारत महान… जय हिन्द!!!!!"

Singer Sophie Choudry shared a picture of herself holding the tri-colour in her hands from the balcony of her house. She wrote, “#HappyRepublicDay #jaihind ❤️"

Yami Gautam tweeted out through her Twitter handle, “Happy Republic Day "

Anil Kapoor wished his fans by with an artwork of India Gate with the Ashok Chakra in the backdrop. The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor used a tri-colour emoji as the caption.

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanal shared a snap of himself saluting in a white kurta. He wrote, “As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all!"

Chiranjeevi also penned a heartfelt note on his ztwitter handle. The actor wrote, “Fondly Remembering & Saluting our founding fathers for the invaluable gift of independence and for one of the greatest constitutions of the world! May our Motherland be prosperous forever!! Happy 74th Republic Day to All of us Indians!!"

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun tweeted, “Happy 74th Republic Day to all my Indians . Let’s celebrate the implementation of our constitution which has been running our nation."

Here’s what Mahesh Babu wrote on Republic Day, “Celebrating the spirit of democracy and this great nation of ours… today & everyday. Wishing you all a happy #RepublicDay!"

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan tweeted out in Tamil which translated to, “A Republic attains its fullest meaning only when every man is treated equally. Let us pay homage to our pioneers who realised the sovereignty of the country rests with the citizens and pledges to eliminate social inequalities. Happy Republic Day!"

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s tweet read, “Wish you all a very happy republic day #JaiHind!"

Actor R. Madhavan shared the picture of a tri-color along with the note, “Wish you all a very very Happy Republic Day. Sing the anthem aloud and proud."

Mirzapur fame Vikrant Massey took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of Shah Rukh Khan holding the Indian flag. Along with that, he left the note, “आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। "

Sushmita Sen shared her Republic Day wishes on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Happy Republic Day #MotherLand #India ❤️"

Preity Zinta posted a picture of herself in the Tiranga background. She wrote, “आप सब को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें । Jai Hind 🙏 Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay"

Apart from these celebs, several others also marked the special day by wishing their loved ones and fans with heartfelt messages.

