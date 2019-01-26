English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day Special: Uri- The Surgical Strike Brings Back Focus on Patriotic Films in Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri- The Surgical Strike' has triggered just the right amount of patriotism among viewers and thereafter made its position strong at the box office.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
These days, if somebody asks you, 'How's the Josh?'. Your answer in an instant would be 'High Sir' and it's not merely because it is the 70th Republic Day. It's because this powerful slogan from 2019's first blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike has resonated with the audience. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has triggered just the right amount of patriotism among viewers and thereafter made its position strong at the box office.
Over the years, Bollywood has made sure that it hooks onto the very feeling of nationalism through its films. The cult films of Hindi cinema, like Mother India, Border, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan- Once Upon A Time In India, have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.
Traditionally, the genre had two kinds of films. One is the social drama, those defining the lead characters and the dedication of the sons of the soil to their motherland, like Swades. And second, that took up a more aggressive stance, portraying life on the front line with the likes of Border, LOC Kargil and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Then came patriotic sports dramas like Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Mary Kom and Gold, to name a few. These films were more of a personal journey of the protagonist, albeit against the backdrop of nationalism.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti was a refreshing take on patriotism, a film that struck a chord with the youth that had heard stories about freedom fighters and their struggle, but couldn't really connect to it. The film did bridge that gap.
But there was a period when the theme of nationalism in cinema was not so prominent. There was a void when none of the films packed a powerful patriotic punch.
Even though John Abraham's last two releases Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran and Satyamev Jayate were made on similar theme and did fairly well, and box office numbers are proof, they, somehow, failed to leave any lasting impact.
Meghna Gulzar's Raazi was both critically and commercially acclaimed, and is definitely a nationalistic film, but again, it was a more about one person's journey and a celebration of the unsung heroes.
It is after a long time that a war-based film like Uri has triumphed at the box office, the reason being it's intriguing plotline rendering the immoral and ruthless Uri attack on Indian soldiers and India's fierce response to it. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Uri kind of brought back the fashion of cult patriotic films in Bollywood.
And it is only the first of more patriotic-themed films coming up this year. The film precedes Kangana Ranaut's Republic Day release Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. Later in the year, we have Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Mission Mangal, John Abraham's RAW and Batla House and Ajay Devgn's Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior to continue with the patriotic fervour.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Over the years, Bollywood has made sure that it hooks onto the very feeling of nationalism through its films. The cult films of Hindi cinema, like Mother India, Border, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan- Once Upon A Time In India, have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.
Traditionally, the genre had two kinds of films. One is the social drama, those defining the lead characters and the dedication of the sons of the soil to their motherland, like Swades. And second, that took up a more aggressive stance, portraying life on the front line with the likes of Border, LOC Kargil and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Then came patriotic sports dramas like Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Mary Kom and Gold, to name a few. These films were more of a personal journey of the protagonist, albeit against the backdrop of nationalism.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti was a refreshing take on patriotism, a film that struck a chord with the youth that had heard stories about freedom fighters and their struggle, but couldn't really connect to it. The film did bridge that gap.
But there was a period when the theme of nationalism in cinema was not so prominent. There was a void when none of the films packed a powerful patriotic punch.
Even though John Abraham's last two releases Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran and Satyamev Jayate were made on similar theme and did fairly well, and box office numbers are proof, they, somehow, failed to leave any lasting impact.
Meghna Gulzar's Raazi was both critically and commercially acclaimed, and is definitely a nationalistic film, but again, it was a more about one person's journey and a celebration of the unsung heroes.
It is after a long time that a war-based film like Uri has triumphed at the box office, the reason being it's intriguing plotline rendering the immoral and ruthless Uri attack on Indian soldiers and India's fierce response to it. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Uri kind of brought back the fashion of cult patriotic films in Bollywood.
And it is only the first of more patriotic-themed films coming up this year. The film precedes Kangana Ranaut's Republic Day release Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. Later in the year, we have Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Mission Mangal, John Abraham's RAW and Batla House and Ajay Devgn's Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior to continue with the patriotic fervour.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thackeray Movie Review: The Film Stands on Nawazuddin's Shoulders, But What Hampers It is the Bias
- 'The Matches You Live For': Greatest Rivals Djokovic, Nadal Square Off
- FA Cup: Sanchez Haunts Arsenal as Man United Continue Unbeaten Run
- Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Flaunt Tricolor Trends on Republic Day
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results