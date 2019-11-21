Reservoir Dogs Actor Michael Madsen's First Look from R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham is Out

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen will be seen playing the role of Richard Dickens in the upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham has been creating buzz since it unveiled the first look of R. Madhavan essaying the role of Anthony and Anushka Shetty as Saskshi, a deaf and a mute artist.

According to a Tweet shared by Hemant Madhukar, Michael Madsen will be playing the role of a Police Captain from Seattle PD in Nishabdham. Sharing the first look of the poster, Hemant Madhukar wrote, "#KillBill and #Species fame Hollywood actor #MichaelMadsen as Richard Dickens, a Seattle PD cop. #Nishabdham."

Michael Madsen is known for his role in films like Species, Kill Bill, Once upon A Time in Hollywood, Free Willy and Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, among others.

Nishabdham, which has been shot in Seattle, USA, is going to release in 5 different languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Nishabdham is said to revolve around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to look out for the killer.

The film also stars Anjali who will be seen essaying the role of a crime detective. It will also star Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. The music of the film is composed by Gopi Sundar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.