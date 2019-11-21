Reservoir Dogs Actor Michael Madsen's First Look from R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham is Out
Michael Madsen will be playing the role of a Police Captain from Seattle PD in Nishabdham, which also stars Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty.
Image: Twitter
Hollywood actor Michael Madsen will be seen playing the role of Richard Dickens in the upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham has been creating buzz since it unveiled the first look of R. Madhavan essaying the role of Anthony and Anushka Shetty as Saskshi, a deaf and a mute artist.
According to a Tweet shared by Hemant Madhukar, Michael Madsen will be playing the role of a Police Captain from Seattle PD in Nishabdham. Sharing the first look of the poster, Hemant Madhukar wrote, "#KillBill and #Species fame Hollywood actor #MichaelMadsen as Richard Dickens, a Seattle PD cop. #Nishabdham."
#KillBill and #Species fame Hollywood actor #MichaelMadsen as Richard Dickens, a Seattle PD cop. #NishabdhamWatch #NishabdhamTeaser here ICYMI... https://t.co/mo06J3jt3y#AnushkaShetty @ActorMadhavan @yoursanjali @shalinipandeyyy @actorsubbaraju @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/sbxdHuEs5k— Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) November 21, 2019
Michael Madsen is known for his role in films like Species, Kill Bill, Once upon A Time in Hollywood, Free Willy and Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, among others.
Nishabdham, which has been shot in Seattle, USA, is going to release in 5 different languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Nishabdham is said to revolve around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to look out for the killer.
The film also stars Anjali who will be seen essaying the role of a crime detective. It will also star Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. The music of the film is composed by Gopi Sundar.
