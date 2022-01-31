Reshma Pasupuleti, The New Radhika of Baakiyalakshmi, is Pro At Instagram Reels

Baakiyalakshmi, the TV series that started in 2020, and since then risen to popularity, portrays the struggle of housewives and how their efforts are frequently overlooked by their families.

Nanditha Jennifer plays Radhika, Sathish’s ex-girlfriend. Reshma Pasupuleti, however, has taken charge of her role now. The cast of this programme gets along well and is frequently spotted making Instagram reels.

Reshma loves to keep happy and positive vibes in her workplace. The actor never has a dull moment at work. This can be understood by this reel she made with her co-star on the sets of the show. Reshma and Sathish are seen enacting a funny monologue in this one. The reel was uploaded last year.

The star cast is seen having a nice time dancing to some music. Reshma considers the cast of the show her family. The actor wrote in the caption that she was having a nice time on the sets of Baakiyalakshmi. The reel was uploaded on August 11, last year.

She recently dropped the latest promo for Baakiyalakshmi, making viewers wait for the latest episode with great anticipation.

Reshma’s huge rise is credited to her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Although the actor was evicted in between, she still received a lot of support from her fans. The host of the show, Kamal Haasan, revealed that Reshma had received humongous support in the form of 1,30,00,000 votes.

She lost out to her closest competitor by a margin of just over 2 lakh votes. Reshma was, however, least concerned with the eviction. She had thanked Vijay TV for the opportunity provided to her. The actor also thanked fans for showering her with love and support throughout her journey on Bigg Boss.

Fans were thoroughly displeased with Reshma’s eviction. They had expressed their displeasure on social media and termed it an unfair eviction.

