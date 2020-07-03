Respect Prasoon Joshi Too Much to Believe He Misunderstood Rasbhari Scene: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhaskar was recently seen in Amazon Prime's web show Rasbhari. However, despite getting compliments about the actress' performance the show came under fire after Censor Board Chairperson and lyricist Prasoon Joshi called it out for its "irresponsible content" regarding a scene with a minor girl dancing in front of men.

However Swara was quick to defend the scene saying it depicted the complete opposite of what he interpreted it as. She said that the little girl in the scene was dancing innocently without knowing she will be sexualised by adults and the society. The actress addressed it in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand and said couldn't believe the season lyricist had misunderstand the scene.

“I cannot believe Prasoon sir didn’t understand the meaning of the scene. He’s one of our finest writers, he’s given us some of our finest work. I have too much respect and regard for him to believe that he didn’t understand what that scene meant.”

Swara also said that it is never a good idea to analyse a film on the basis of one scene or without context. "The purpose of the scene is to demonstrate how adults and society sexualise children, and the second thing is how subcontinental parenting we give our girls and boys different values,” she said.

Prasoon Joshi had written in Hindi, "Saddened by Webseries #Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators and audience need to seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in the desperate need for entertainment."





आदर सहित सर, शायद आप scene ग़लत समझ रहे हैं। सीन जो वर्णन किया है उसके ठीक उल्टा है। बच्ची अपने मर्ज़ी से नाच रही है- पिता देख कर झेंप जाता है & शर्मिंदा होता है।नाच उत्तेजक नहीं है, बच्ची बस नाच रही है, वो नहीं जानती समाज उसे भी sexualise करेगा- scene यही दिखाता है। #Rashbhari https://t.co/xUAmRBHHjJ

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2020

To this Swara wrote in Hindi, "Respected sir, maybe you are misunderstanding the scene. The way you are describing the scene, it is just the opposite. The child is dancing at her own will. Her father feels embarrassed after seeing this. The dance is not provocative. She is simply dancing and has no idea about how society will sexualise her too. This is what the scene shows. #Rashbhari."

Follow @News18Movies for more