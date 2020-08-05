Response For Lootcase Is Highly Encouraging, Says Gajraj Rao

Lootcase, which has just hit Disney+ Hotstar as one of the films in the bouquet of seven original films, is receiving rave reviews, and that makes Gajraj Rao, who has played a politician in the film, a happy person.

“During such stressful times, it is a relief for me to know that this movie has given the audience a chance to laugh and smile. Let me tell you that a friend of mine sent me a message saying that during the times of corona, his father remains extremely stressed whereas his mother is abroad. However, both of them watched the movie and felt a sense of happiness gleaming from within after a long time,” said Rao.

Lootcase was earlier supposed to hit the big screen in April. “We had made a film for theatres, but who knew such a crisis would strike us, but we really liked the fact that multiple OTT platforms approached us about the film. A film brings with itself its own fate and luck. Several movies remain shunned in the dark box. But I am glad that our movie reached the audience at the right time and is being liked,” said Rao.

Rao promptly reacts with a ‘no’ when he is hinted towards becoming typecast in comic roles. “I try to pursue every character differently from the previous one. Even if there is a comic role, the shades must vary from 30-40%. But, if I become stubborn and say that I do not want to do comedic roles, then it is possible for me not to get any work! Also, when I am offered other types of roles, I play them with great vigour, like my role in Maidaan. You won’t be able to recognize me in this film," said Rao.

Lootcase also features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranveer Shorey, Sumit Nijahwan and Vijay Raaj in pivotal roles.

(Author Piyush Pandey has been working in TV and Print media for two decades)