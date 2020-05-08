'Rest in Peace My Dear Friend': Deepika Padukone Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan with Song From Piku

More than a week after the death of actor Irrfan Khan, his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone has paid tribute to him using a song from the only film they starred in together. The actress posted the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye on Instagram, alongwith a photo from the sets of Piku, featuring her, Irrfan and director Shoojit Sircar.

The photo shows the three of them sharing a light moment on set. "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend," Deepika wrote, alongwith the onscreen names of all the characters.

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan as Deepika's father, while Irrfan played her unlikely acquaintance with whom she develops a bond gradually. Piku has been hailed as one of the finer films of Shoojit Sircar. Viewers were taken by the unusual chemistry between Deepika and Irrfan.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The day the news of his death broke, Deepika posted a black image on Instagram, without saying much. Amitabh Bachchan had written, "just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏 An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."

