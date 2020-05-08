MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Rest in Peace My Dear Friend': Deepika Padukone Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan with Song From Piku

Image: Instagram

Deepika Padukone has posted the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye to remember her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
More than a week after the death of actor Irrfan Khan, his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone has paid tribute to him using a song from the only film they starred in together. The actress posted the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye on Instagram, alongwith a photo from the sets of Piku, featuring her, Irrfan and director Shoojit Sircar.

The photo shows the three of them sharing a light moment on set. "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend," Deepika wrote, alongwith the onscreen names of all the characters.

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan as Deepika's father, while Irrfan played her unlikely acquaintance with whom she develops a bond gradually. Piku has been hailed as one of the finer films of Shoojit Sircar. Viewers were taken by the unusual chemistry between Deepika and Irrfan.

View this post on Instagram

लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया पल में हसा के फिर रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है थोड़ी सी छावो है चुभती है आँखो में धूप ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या थक गयी ये ज़मीन है जो मिल गया ये आस्मा तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...💔 #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Irrfan passed away on April 29, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The day the news of his death broke, Deepika posted a black image on Instagram, without saying much. Amitabh Bachchan had written, "just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏 An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."

View this post on Instagram

💔 #irrfankhan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

