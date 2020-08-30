'Rest in Power': DC, Russo Brothers Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a four year-long battle with Colon cancer. With critically acclaimed films such as 42, Get On Up and 21 Bridges, Chadwick was probably the best known for King T'Challa in Black Panther and other Marvel films.

After the actor's demise, tributes poured in from his Marvel colleagues. Now DC, Marvel's rival comic publisher and a subsidiary of Warner Bros studios that makes superhero films, paid tribute to Chadwick.

"To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick," the company wrote.

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who are professionally known as Russo Brothers, also paid to their star. They had directed Chadwick in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2020).

"Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness," they tweeted.

On Saturday, the actor's representative took to his social media accounts to confirm his passing after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. They said that Chadwick delivered back to back films from Marshall to Da 5 Blood amid numerous surgeries and chemotherapy. They also said that he died in his home with his wife and family by his side.