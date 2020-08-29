MOVIES

2-MIN READ

‘Rest in Power King Chadwick Boseman’: From Chris Evans to Mark Ruffalo, Avengers Assemble to Mourn the Loss

After the news of Chadwick Boseman's demise broke on the Internet, his Marvel co-stars like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo and more paid tribute to the talented actor on social media.

On Saturday, the world woke up to the sad news of Chadwick Boseman's demise. The actor who was in his 40s was suffering from colon cancer which was first diagnosed in 2016. He had not publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films. Boseman became a household name finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe. After the news broke on the Internet, stars from across the globe are mourning the loss of the talented actor. His Marvel co-stars like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo and more paid tribute on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt post, Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk in MCU wrote, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." Whereas, Captain America actor ChrisEvans posted a picture with Boseman and wrote, "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Here's how other Marvel stars are responding to the Black Panther star's shocking passing.

T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark’s funeral in last year’s “Avengers: Endgame.” A “Black Panther” sequel had been announced, and was one of the studio’s most anticipated upcoming films.

