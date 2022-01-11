'Result of Hard Work': South Musician Maris Vijay on Success of The Future is Dark

South music composer Maris Vijay has carved a niche for himself in the music industry after working in Hollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood films. The Chennai musician continues to inspire and influence the youth with his musical skills.

Vijay has now thanked fans for the success of The Future is Dark and said that “The success of the film ‘The Future is Dark’ is the result of all our hard work. It is a matter of pride and honour for my label M-Music that I also got an opportunity to work with 67th National Award winner Savani Ravindra Ji for a special song in the music of his film.”

Revealing further, he said, “After this film, I am getting offers for many big projects. These projects coming from the country and abroad will give a new dimension to Indian music.”

Vijay’s second Hindi film is all set for release. Apart from composing music in the South, Vijay has also worked in Punjabi music.

“The Future is Dark” has been described as an emotional film, written and directed by Raj Kumar Das. It is also being reported that Vijay’s music has played a key role in making the film a big success.

The film has been produced by Satwinder Saluja under the banner of Saluja Gold Film & Entertainment, in association with Zero Films Entertainment.

Vijay hopes to contribute more to Indian and world music as a creative music lover, working on more Bollywood, Hollywood and regional cinema.

