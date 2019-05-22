English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Return Your Attention’ to Black Mirror Season 5 as Netflix Releases 3 New Trailers
Netflix unveiled the official titles, plot summaries and new episode trailers of the upcoming season of 'Black Mirror.' The sci-fi show is set to return to the streaming service on June 5.
Stills from Black Mirror Season 5
After teasing fans with a dark, critical and contemplative trailer of the upcoming season of Black Mirror, which will offer a contemporary look at the futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions, Netflix unveiled new episode trailers, official titles and plot summaries about the upcoming outing. Created by Charlie Brooker, season 5 will offer three new stories, featuring stars like Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace in lead roles, set to premiere on June 5.
About Smithreens, the official description reads: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. The episode features Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace in lead roles.
See Smithreens trailer here:
About Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too, the official description reads: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears. The episode features Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.
See Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too trailer here:
About Striking Vipers, the official description reads: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever. The episode features Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.
See Striking Vipers trailer here:
Brooker came out with an interactive film Bandersnatch on December 28, 2018. It was directed by David Slade and written by Brooker himself. The film ushered in a new era of filmmaking, where watchers got to decide which path their character would follow. Bandersnatch was hailed for its innovative thought and creative storytelling.
