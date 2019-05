‘Return Your Attention’ to Black Mirror Season 5 as Netflix Releases 3 New Trailers

Black Mirror Out June 5th @blackmirror pic.twitter.com/IE8HIdkABB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 21, 2019

After teasing fans with a dark, critical and contemplative trailer of the upcoming season of Black Mirror, which will offer a contemporary look at the futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions, Netflix unveiled new episode trailers, official titles and plot summaries about the upcoming outing. Created by Charlie Brooker, season 5 will offer three new stories, featuring stars like Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace in lead roles, set to premiere on June 5.Read: Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer: The Evil Genius of Charlie Brooker is Back to Haunt Us About Smithreens, the official description reads: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. The episode features Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace in lead roles.See Smithreens trailer here:About Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too, the official description reads: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star - whose charmed existence isn't quite as rosy it appears. The episode features Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.See Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too trailer here:About Striking Vipers, the official description reads: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever. The episode features Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.See Striking Vipers trailer here:Brooker came out with an interactive film Bandersnatch on December 28, 2018. It was directed by David Slade and written by Brooker himself. The film ushered in a new era of filmmaking, where watchers got to decide which path their character would follow. Bandersnatch was hailed for its innovative thought and creative storytelling.