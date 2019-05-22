Take the pledge to vote

‘Return Your Attention’ to Black Mirror Season 5 as Netflix Releases 3 New Trailers

Netflix unveiled the official titles, plot summaries and new episode trailers of the upcoming season of 'Black Mirror.' The sci-fi show is set to return to the streaming service on June 5.

News18.com

May 22, 2019
Stills from Black Mirror Season 5
After teasing fans with a dark, critical and contemplative trailer of the upcoming season of Black Mirror, which will offer a contemporary look at the futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions, Netflix unveiled new episode trailers, official titles and plot summaries about the upcoming outing. Created by Charlie Brooker, season 5 will offer three new stories, featuring stars like Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace in lead roles, set to premiere on June 5.

Read: Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer: The Evil Genius of Charlie Brooker is Back to Haunt Us

About Smithreens, the official description reads: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. The episode features Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace in lead roles.

See Smithreens trailer here:




About Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too, the official description reads: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears. The episode features Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.

See Rachel, Jack And Ashley, Too trailer here:




About Striking Vipers, the official description reads: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever. The episode features Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.

See Striking Vipers trailer here:




Brooker came out with an interactive film Bandersnatch on December 28, 2018. It was directed by David Slade and written by Brooker himself. The film ushered in a new era of filmmaking, where watchers got to decide which path their character would follow. Bandersnatch was hailed for its innovative thought and creative storytelling.

