'Reunion': Tejasswi Prakash Dances Her Heart Out With Adaa Khan, Watch Video

After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Tejasswi Prakash is all set to take the mantle of 'Naagin.’ The new season of revenge drama fantasy show, Naagin 6, will go on air from February 12. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi was introduced as the leading lady of the show. The teaser featured Tejasswi as the serpent, who is on the mission to avenge the death of loved ones, during the pandemic. In this season, the serpent will be portrayed more like heroes. A lot is riding on Naagin 6 as it is the most expensive season so far. Previous season's leads Anita Hasnandani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Krishna Mukherjee, and Pearl V Puri, will come together for the 'Basant Panchami' special episode, and most likely fans will get to see the reunion of Naagins.

Recently, Surbhi shared a snap featuring Adaa, Krishna, and Pearl and revealed that previous Naagins of the show will put up something exciting for Basant Panchami. “Naagin Clan Ke Kuch Naag Naagin, Excited for what we do on Basant Panchami,” she captioned the post. The ladies looked drop-dead gorgeous in their stunning Yellow outfits, while the handsome hunk Peral just gave the proper gentleman vibes.

As Tejasswi is all set to join the Naagin clan, she will also feature in the Basant Panchami episode. In the middle of their shoot, she and Adaa also carved out time to make a reel on Laxed's trending Siren beat. Posting the dance clip, Tejasswi wrote, “the kind of happy dance that happens when the two of us meet.”

Watch the video here:

Adaa and Tejasswi are very close friends, the two had even participated in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. While Adaa got evicted before the finale week, Tejasswi had to quit the show due to an eye injury. Even when Tejasswi was locked up inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Adaa has been a constant cheerleader for her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.