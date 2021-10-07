Revathy Joins Hands With Kajol to Bring 'Inspiring Story' to Screens, Titled 'The Last Hurrah'

Actress-turned-filmmaker Revathy, who has been creating waves with her direction skills, is all set to collaborate with supremely talented, Kajol, for a new film, The Last Hurrah.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, The Last Hurrah tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy shares, “Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’ “.

Elated to come together with Revathy for this beautiful tale, Kajol shares, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, The Last Hurrah is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

