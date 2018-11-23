Revathy Slams Mohanlal on Twitter for Calling #MeToo Movement a ‘Fad’

#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!! — Revathy Asha (@RevathyAsha) November 21, 2018

Veteran actor Revathy, most known for her work in South Indian films, has called out Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for calling the #MeToo movement a ‘fad’.Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Revathi slammed Mohanlal, saying, “#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!!”At a press conference in Dubai on Monday, Mohanlal had said, “There’s no big problem in the Malayalam industry. You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” adding, “It (sexual harassment) can happen anywhere in life, not just in films.”However, he later retracted his statements, saying that since he had never experienced harassment first hand, he was no authority to speak on the subject. “We (men) can also come out with a #MeToo, gender-wise. I cannot make a comment on that. Only when you experience something like that, you can make a comment on it. Just giving a comment on it isn’t the right thing. I don’t know much about it (#MeToo),” he told Gulf News.Notably, Mohanlal is the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), which was severely criticised for not taking strict action against actor Dileep, who was accused of being responsible for the sexual assault on a female actor.