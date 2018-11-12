Revealed! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Outfits Will be Created by This Designer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is currently the talk of the town. The couple will tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy, and preparations are in full swing. With the D-Day coming close, the biggest question at this point is what their wedding outfits would look like.As per a report in The Times of India, just like Anushka Sharma, Deepika too is planning to wear Sabyasachi creation on her wedding.According to the outlet, the couple will be sporting a completely traditional attire, which will be having a touch of Sabyasachi’s signature style.Earlier on a chat show, when Deepika was asked to pick which designer she would want to create her wedding look, the actress chose Sabyasachi over Manish Malhotra.Meanwhile, amidst all the luggage, numerous Sabyasachi bags were spotted in Deepika and Ranveer's luggage at the Mumbai airport when the two left for Italy in the wee hours of Saturday.The wedding rituals will start from November 13 with a sangeet ceremony. Next day the two will tie the knot as per Kannada tradition while on the day after, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.