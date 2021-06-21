Revealed: Hefty Salaries of Rohit Shetty and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Participants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently shooting its eleventh season in Cape Town. Rohit Shetty is returning as host for the sixth time and actors like Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh among others will be featuring in the stunt based reality show this time around.

While there is still time for the new season to premiere, the salaries that the contestants and host Rohit is pocketing have been revealed. As per various reports, Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya is the highest paid celebrity in the show. He is reportedly earning Rs 15 lakh per episode. He is followed by TV’s popular face Divyanka Tripathi, who is taking home Rs 10 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is earning Rs 49 lakh from one episode of the show.

Tellychakkar reported the salaries per episode of other contestants as: Arjun Bijlani — Rs 7 lakh, Anushka Sen — Rs 5 lakh, Shweta Tiwari — Rs 4 lakh, Abhinav Shukla — Rs 4.25 lakh, Nikki Tamboli — Rs 4.43 lakh, Varun Sood — Rs 3.83 lakh, Vishal Aditya Singh — Rs 3.34 lakh, Sana Makbul — Rs 2.45 lakh, Sourabh Raaj Jain — Rs 2 lakh, Aastha Gill — Rs 1.85 lakh and Mehekk Chahal — Rs 1.5 lakh.

