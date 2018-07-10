GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez from 2010-12 and sparked rumors that they were back together in October 2017.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Image courtesy: Reuters, Instagram/Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber sent fans into a tizzy after he announced his engagement to Americal model Hailey Baldwin on Monday. Bieber, who went public with his romance with Baldwin last month, has been romantically linked to several different celebrities over the years. But his relationship with actress-singer Selena Gomez has probably been one of the most hot topics of discussion among his fans for years.

Now that the Canadian pop star is engaged to Baldwin, E! news has learned that Gomez is apparently surprised on this huge development in Bieber's life.

"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out," a source informs E! news.

Bieber and Gomez had gone public as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011. In an interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2012, Bieber had also opened up about his decision of going public with his relationship with Gomez despite fan backlash.

“I don’t ever want her to feel like I’m ashamed of her,” Bieber had said at the time.

