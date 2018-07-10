English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez from 2010-12 and sparked rumors that they were back together in October 2017.
Image courtesy: Reuters, Instagram/Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber sent fans into a tizzy after he announced his engagement to Americal model Hailey Baldwin on Monday. Bieber, who went public with his romance with Baldwin last month, has been romantically linked to several different celebrities over the years. But his relationship with actress-singer Selena Gomez has probably been one of the most hot topics of discussion among his fans for years.
Now that the Canadian pop star is engaged to Baldwin, E! news has learned that Gomez is apparently surprised on this huge development in Bieber's life.
"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out," a source informs E! news.
Bieber and Gomez had gone public as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011. In an interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2012, Bieber had also opened up about his decision of going public with his relationship with Gomez despite fan backlash.
“I don’t ever want her to feel like I’m ashamed of her,” Bieber had said at the time.
Also Watch
Now that the Canadian pop star is engaged to Baldwin, E! news has learned that Gomez is apparently surprised on this huge development in Bieber's life.
"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out," a source informs E! news.
Bieber and Gomez had gone public as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011. In an interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2012, Bieber had also opened up about his decision of going public with his relationship with Gomez despite fan backlash.
“I don’t ever want her to feel like I’m ashamed of her,” Bieber had said at the time.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69
- Serena Williams Doesn't Want Daughter to Play Tennis
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report