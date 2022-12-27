Revealed! John Abraham’s Arch-Enemy in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Pathaan Is Called Jim

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The action extravaganza is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has been generating a lot of buzz especially since it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after more than four years.

After the tracks Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the makers released the jukebox of the actioner on Friday. It has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track, which has led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan’s arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim.

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick never-seen-before avatar in Pathaan. He had said, “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John.”

He added, “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave and commands an electric presence on screen! So the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind.”

Talking about John being the first choice to play the antagonist in the film, Siddharth had shared, “He was our first and only choice, and we were certain that we wanted a villain that they would cherish forever. I’m delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible. John is the perfect opposite of Pathaan on screen and we have made their rivalry look deliciously edge-of-the-seat. It will be one hell of a thrilling showdown.”

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The story has been penned by Siddharth with screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan. Music director duo Vishal-Sheykhar has composed the music and the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here