Revealed! Kareena Kapoor's Plans for Her 10th Wedding Anniversary With Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to celebrate love and companionship by ringing in their 10th wedding anniversary on October 16. Currently, the actress is in London and has commenced shooting for her upcoming murder mystery movie with director Hansal Mehta.

As per reports, the actress will take a break from shooting and will return to India for a few days to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, followed closely by Diwali celebrations, and then take off for shooting again. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and their wedding was an extravagant affair. Two babies and a decade later, the charismatic couple keeps serving major marriage goals.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress began filming with the renowned ‘Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story’ director, Hansal Mehta, and she is accompanied by her youngest child Jeh to the foreign land. The untitled movie will reportedly see Kareena Kapoor Khan slip into the role of detective.

The Hansal Mehta movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with it. The actress is not only known for her par excellence in acting but also for balancing her professional and personal life as well. Despite her busy schedule, she always takes out time to be with her family and friends. Even in London, Kareena met her two girl besties- Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

On the work front, Kareena will also be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie will star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and she also has a project with Rhea Kapoor in the pipeline.

