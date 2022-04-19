Revealed: Ravi Teja’s Role Will Be of 40 Minutes in Chiranjeevi’s Next Film

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is waiting for his latest release Acharya, which also stars his son Ram Charan. The film will be released on April 29. The veteran actor also has many films in the pipeline. One of them is director Bobby’s new untitled movie. Actor Ravi Teja will also share the screen with Chiranjeevi in this movie. According to reports, the character played by Ravi Teja will die in the movie.

The shooting of the film has started with the tentative title Mega 154. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a fisherman. Ravi Teja will play Chiranjeevi’s younger brother in this movie and the character will be featured in a flashback story. Ravi Teja’s role in this movie lasts for about 40 minutes, according to reports. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

The film also stars the gorgeous Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film makers are yet to finalise the title however Waltair Veerayya is being considered. It is also said that the new title will be announced soon with the release of a poster.

There are rumours in Tollywood that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. However, according to the filmmakers nothing has been finalised yet.

In an earlier interview, Bobby had said that the movie was especially written for the megastar. “I penned the story as a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi and it will have all the elements fans would expect from the megastar starrer. After one hour of narration, Chiranjeevi gave his green signal,” the filmmaker said to a Telugu entertainment news portal.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in the remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer. The film has been titled as Godfather. The movie will be directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, R B Choudary and N V Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films banners. The music has been composed by S Thaman. Bollywood star Salman Khan will play a cameo in the film.

