REVEALED! Shah Rukh Khan To Return As Pathaan To Shoot For Salman Khan's Tiger 3 On This Date

It’s official! Shah Rukh Khan will return as Pathaan for Tiger 3. SRK will reunite with Salman Khan, playing a cameo in the third Tiger film. While the duo set the screen on fire with their action-packed cameo in Pathaan, it is now reported that Shah Rukh will return in his Pathaan look this summer, shooting for his cameo for Tiger 3.

A trade source revealed, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source added, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.” Those who have seen Pathaan would remember that Salman had teased that Tiger and Pathaan would reunite.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has been on a winning streak. In less than a month, the film has already collected Rs 1000 crore worldwide. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle to share the box office collection of the YRF film. He wrote, “After hitting its fifth century, #Pathaan sets its sights on the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC]… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Talking about Pathaan’s success, Siddharth told ETimes, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films”.

