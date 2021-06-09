Revealed: Whopping Salaries of The Family Man 2 Cast

The Family Man 2 is continuing to be the center of discussion. The first season was hit on arrival and seems like the second outing too has managed to keep the bar high for entertainment and thrill. Recently, Samantha Akkineni, who plays Raji in the series, shared on social media that she did all her stunts by herself and trained for it with Yannick Ben. It earned her much praise.

Read: The Family Man 2: Raj and DK Explain Why There are Long Tamil Sequences in the Show

Now, the salaries of the main cast of The Family Man has been revealed. A report suggests that Manoj Bajpayee, who plays lead role of Srikant Tiwari, earned Rs 10 crore for season 2. Meanwhile, Samantha, who is a new entry into the franchise, earned Rs 3-4 crore for the role.

Priyamani, who played the role of Suchi, the wife of Srikant Tiwari, was given Rs 80 lakh as per the talk.

Sharib Hashmi (JK) took Rs 65 lakh, Darshan Kumar (Major Sameer) got Rs 1 Cr, Aslesha Thakur (Dhriti) got Rs 50 lakh, Sharad Kelkar (Arvind) was given Rs 1.6 Cr and Sunny Hinduja (Milind) got Rs 60 lakh as per the inside sources.

Meanwhile, there continues to be criticism of Raj and DK for using brownface makeup for Samantha’s role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here