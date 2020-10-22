Review: Did We Need Another 'Rebecca'? No, No We Didn't.

Its asking for trouble remaking Hitchcock, but with Rebecca you might be able to see a sliver of an opening. Its justly revered as a ghostly Gothic masterpiece and the only film of Hitch’s to win best picture. Yet Hitchcock, himself, said its not a Hitchcock picture. He called his adaptation of Daphne du Mauriers 1938 book a novelette, really and noted that, besides, the Oscar didnt go to himself but to producer David O. Selznick.

And its true, to a certain degree. More than any other top-tier (OK, second-tier) Hitchcock, Rebecca the directors first Hollywood film isnt a full expression of the filmmaker’s devastating mischief, his clinical mastery of suspense. For that you’d be better off turning to Notorious or Vertigo or Shadow of a Doubt” or Psycho. Selznick insisted on too faithful of an adaption for Hitchcock to really sink his teeth in Rebecca.”

But lets not get carried away. Rebecca is still really good. Hitchcock, in movement and shadow, heightens the psychology of du Maurier’s characters until every interactions quivers with tension. Joan Fontaine is exquisite, and Judith Anderson’s frightfully poised Mrs. Danvers is a quintessentially Hitchcockian creation. Laurence Olivier ain’t bad either. So did we need another Rebecca? No, of course not.

Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca, out Wednesday on Netflix, is a limp, gauzy retread that never has half as firm a handle on the material as Hitchcock’s terrifically taut film. A script by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse lends a slightly more faithful adaptation (Hitchcock was restricted by the Hays Code in the film’s final act). But throughout the film there’s only ever a sense of searching vainly for a purpose. The best this Rebecca can come with is some florid production design, showy camerawork and several fine, very well-outfitted actors spread out across Southern France and the coastal English countryside. There is some quite nice light in this Rebecca. But does anyone ever watch a grand Gothic fairy tale and think, If only it had a bit more afternoon sun in it?

The film’s central trio Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas is far from shabby. James plays the low-class young woman rescued from her job as a lady’s companion (Ann Dowd plays her wealthy, unpleasant employer) by the rich and galante widower Maximilian de Winter (Hammer) in a fast-unfolding romance that’s practically rom-com on the Cote d’Azur but grows dark as a horror film back home at Maxim’s enormous estate, Manderley. There, the spirit of de Winter’s dead first wife looms everywhere, none more so than in the personage of Mrs. Danvers (a regal, menacing Thomas). James’ never-named protagonist can’t live up to Rebecca’s always-looming image of beauty and grace, and she’s helpless in the estate management her precursor handled so easily. A crippling feeling of inadequacy is at the heart of Rebecca.

It’s less the casting that feels wayward. James, holds the film reasonably together even as Wheatley a British filmmaker known for high-stylized thrillers works to fill the film with a distracting sheen. A work of fierce interiority has been turned into a hollow exercise in exteriority. One could argue about the authorship of the original Rebecca, but this one is most definitely not a Hitchcock picture.

Rebecca, a Netflix release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for some sexual content, partial nudity, thematic elements and smoking. Running time: 121 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.

