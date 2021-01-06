Revoke Order for 100 Percent Occupancy in Cinema Halls, Centre Tells Tamil Nadu

The Centre has taken strong exception to Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow 100 percent seating in cinema halls of the state.

In a letter to Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked for compliance of guidelines issued by the Centre in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner," the letter states.

"In view of the above, Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry."

The letter also notes that under the disaster management act the central government is empowered to issue guidelines for the entire country which is still facing threat from the pandemic. Under the act the state governments have to follow the center's guidelines and can't take any step which is in violation of what the center has ordered.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday had given the approval for increasing seating capacity in cinema halls from 50% to 100%. The decision was taken by the government after owners of cinema halls appealed the government to allow them to screen films in theatres with full seating capacity. The state government had said earlier this week that they had taken the decision to allow 100% seating capacity based on the representation made by theatre owners.