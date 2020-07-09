RGV Shares Pic of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi’s Look-alikes for His Movie Power Star

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma is all set to make a movie on Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan and his life post 2019 elections. The movie, titled Power Star is set to release on the birthday of Pawan Kalyan in September this year. The filmmaker has started teasing images and videos from his upcoming movie. The web film comes with the caption, “Yennikala phalithaala tharvaatha katha.” The film will stream on Shreyas ET soon.

In the latest picture, shared on his Twitter, RGV teased two actors sitting on a couch. “Two brothers in a moment from my film POWER STAR, he captioned it, teasing that his movie will feature the look-alikes of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

pic.twitter.com/Q66pktqCah — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

The director also shared the first look poster of the movie. “Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar,” he mentioned alongside the post.

pic.twitter.com/YMbqXyRu2E — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

He shared behind-the-scenes pictures clicked during the movie’s shoot. The pictures, shared on his Facebook page, reads, “POWER STAR will soon release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V . Here are a few photos from the shoot.”

Posted by RGV on Thursday, July 9, 2020




