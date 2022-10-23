RGV Shares Video Of Prabhas Fans 'Burning A Theatre' On His Birthday, Says 'It’s the Madness...'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Sunday to post a video of a crowd going berserk in a cinema hall, on the occasion of megastar Prabhas’ birthday. In a clip from inside a movie theatre, that is going viral on social media, a huge pile of fire is seen rising from inside the place. Several spectators are seen recording the video, showcasing Prabhas’ movie being played on the screen. It also showcases people running and shouting.

In another video posted by RGV, fans are seen bursting firecrackers inside a cinema hall. Some of them even climb up near the screen and can be seen dancing with Prabhas’ posters in their hands. The Aag director posted the clip on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “No it’s not Diwali celebration ..It’s the madness of #Prabhas fans celebrating by burning a theatre while his film is running on the screen.”

Check out the videos here:

No it’s not Diwali celebration ..It’s the madness of #Prabhas fans celebrating by burning a theatre while his film is running on the screen pic.twitter.com/lbYje0t356 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 23, 2022

Sharing another video, RGV wrote,”Celebrating Diwali #Prabhas fans style.”

Earlier in the day, actor Prabhas treated fans to a new poster of his upcoming pan-India film Adipurush on his 42nd birthday. To mark the special occasion, the makers of Adipurush decided to unveil yet another poster of the actor from the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the poster in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The poster sees him transform into Lord Ram. The actor is wearing a saffron vest and white dhoti and sporting long hair. Lighting in the burning sky is seen in the background. The poster also shows his warrior side, with actor holding an arrow in his hand. Sharing the poster, Prabhas says, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D!”

Fans were excited to see the new poster of Adipurush and flooded Prabhas’ Instagram post with compliments. While many chanted “Jai Shri Ram” in the comment section, others simply wrote “Happy Birthday, Prabhas Darling”.

The film, directed by Om Raut, also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. In the film, Sunny will reportedly be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Raavan.

