Rhea Chakraborty Accepted Before NCB That She Procured Drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has in her statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau accepted her role in procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also handling the finances. "During her statement, Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty," NCB said in its application for judicial custody for 14 days for Rhea.

"Therefore it is clear that the respondent is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. It is also clear from the statement that the present respondent used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose. The present respondent used to manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput," NCB said in the application.

During his statement, Rhea's brother, Showik has revealed that he used to facilitate the delivery of drugs through Abdel Basit Parihar by Kaizen Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. "These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty and even some times the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea", Showik said as per the NCB application.

Samuel Miranda has also given a similar statement that he used to procure drugs on the direction of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty and the financial matter was being dealt by Rhea and Sushant. During his statement, Dipesh Sawant disclosed that he used to receive drugs for Sushant on his directions and on several occasions Rhea also instructed him.

Furthermore, the financial issues for purchase of drugs were also being dealt by Sushant and Rhea. Dipesh Sawant used to receive drugs with Samuel Miranda for the consumption of Sushant. NCB has pieced together the drug dealers operating in Mumbai who were being directed by Showik Chakraborty who is already under arrest by NCB.

As per NCB application, during the voluntary statement of Zaid Vilatra disclosed the name of Abdel Basit Parihar as a receiver of the ganja/marijuana. During his statement, Parihar revealed that he purchased and sold ganja through Zaid and others.

"He used to supply drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty", NCB said. There are instances where Parihar was facilitated to arrange the drugs and he was in contact with Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty. Miranda was an employee of Sushant Singh Rajput and was also arrested alongwith Showik.

Interestingly, NCB says that Parihar is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high profile personalities and drug suppliers. He used to pay and receive money via credit cards, cash and payment gateways. Parihar was arrested on September 3.

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been charged with abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). This constitutes prima facie offences under Section 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS as per the Crime Information Report of the NCB.

There have been seizures of drugs or substances from Rhea. "During the investigation of a case under PMLA, central investigation agencies had cloned the mobile phone of one Rhea Chakraborty, wherein her apparent involvement in purchase, possession, sale, consumption, transportation and usage of contraband covered under NDPS Act is visible", the NCB report said. Analysis of Whatsapp chats of Rhea with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy, the NCB said.