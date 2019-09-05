Rhea Chakraborty All Praise for Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. While, many are appreciating the star cast and wishing luck for Nitesh Tiwar’s directoral, actress Rhea Chakraborty’s tweet is getting all the attention on social media.

Rhea wrote, "Saw #Chhichhore last night, most honest, relevant and brilliant film I’ve seen in ages! @niteshtiwari22 sir take a bow,@NGEMovies Fab performances @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 @TahirRajBhasin, @itsSSR as #Anni is outstanding, a treat to watch."

Check out the post here,

Sushant retweet her post and wrote: '"Bahut bahut shukriya." with a wink smiley. Check out the post here,

Since some time now, there are speculations that Rhea and Sushant are in a relationship. Though, there has been no confirmation from either of them. They have been taking trips together and posting pictures on photo-video sharing app. The duo has also been spotted in the city at different restaurants dining together.

The rumored couple also attended Chhichhore special screening together on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the movie tells a story of seven friends and the how their life changes from young age to old age. Chhichhore’s star cast also include Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nalnessh Neel among others. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala the movie will hit the theatres on September 6.

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in movie Rifleman. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Street Dancer along with Varun Dhawan.

