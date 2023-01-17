Rhea Chakraborty Almost Falls Down as Paparazzi Follow Her, Says 'Peecha Karoge Toh...'

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted visiting a salon in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. A video of the actress walking towards the salon has surfaced online. But it isn’t Rhea’s ‘me time’ moment that we want you to look at. Instead, there was a time when Rhea was about to fall. It all happened when Rhea was walking too fast to escape the paps. But thankfully she managed to balance herself and didn’t face injury.

She then tells paps, “Dekho peecha karoge toh aesa hoga (If you follow, this will happen)." The paparazzi immediately apologise to her. Rhea also posed briefly and waved to the paparazzi. The actress can be seen wearing a black top along with black cargo denim. She paired her outfit with an ivory knitted sweater. She styled it with a black fanny pack, broad black belt and white and brown slippers.

Take a look at the post below:

The actress gave a glimpse of her me-time at the salon on her Instagram stories. In a Boomerang, Rhea was seen sitting on a chair and candidly playing with her hair. Watch the video below.

Rhea also attended Anusha Dandekar's pre-birthday bash with Farhan Akhtar and others, and they were all seen having a fun time in the pictures shared by several celebrities. Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture from the party and penned a wish for the birthday girl. The duo looked absolutely stunning in all-black outfits. Take a look at the picture below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Puli Vasu’s directorial film Super Machi. The film also starred Kalyaan Dhev, Mahesh Achanta and Ajay in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a humble middle-class singer in his twenties who is pursued by a beautiful woman who claims to be his girlfriend despite the fact that he has never seen her before. Things become more mysterious and complicated when he discovers that she has officially registered herself as his wife without his knowledge.

Rhea does not have any announced upcoming projects yet.

