Rhea Chakraborty and 5 Others to Move HC for Bail, TV Celebs Extend Support to Ankita Lokhande

A Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau.

In another news, Shibani Dandekar saw herself cornered when she tried to attack Ankita Lokhande while showing support to Rhea Chakraborty.

Also, Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at actresses showing support to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai and others have come out in support of Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar called her out for writing "a grotesque" letter, which the Pavitra Rishta actress posted on Wednesday on Instagram.

An Indian model has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment when she was only 17. Sajid has earlier been accused by three women for alleged sexual misconduct.

After their respective bail rejection, all the six accused in drugs case are likely to move the Bombay High Court in the matter.

Kangana Ranaut referred to Sonam Kapoor as a 'mafia bimbo' for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a 'small time druggie'.

Hostages 2 has premiered on OTT. Read our review of the new web series here.

