Rhea Chakraborty and Brother Showik's Bail Plea to be Heard on Sept 10

A special court here will hear the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on September 10, revealed her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

"Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai," shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application.

The actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an anti-climax of sorts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Chakraborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.