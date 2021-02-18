Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty Snapped Making Quick Exit After Gym Session

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are trying to resume normal life after the ordeal they went through post Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020. Recently, the siblings were photographed exiting a gym in the city.

Rhea was seen in a grey T-shirt paired with black leggings and flip flops. Showik was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching shorts and a jacket along with slippers. The siblings were spotted with masks on as they stepped out of the gym and made their way to their car.

The family has had a hard 2020 after they got embroiled in SSR's death case and the subsequent drugs nexus enquiry. Rhea, who was dating Sushant for about a year, was dealing with allegations like abetment to suicide, misappropriation of funds, etc. Her brother got involved in the drugs probe that ensued. The brother-sister duo is out on bail in the drugs case.

The Bombay High Court had recently delivered its verdict on the case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde terms as satisfactory the court's decision to continue probe on the complaint filed against Priyanka Singh. The court however had on Monday quashed the complaint registered by Mumbai Police against Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh.

On the Priyanka Singh case, the court has stated that probe would be continued. The First Information Report (FIR) naming Priyanka and Dr Tarun Kumar as accused, continues to exist.

