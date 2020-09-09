Rhea Chakraborty Arrest: Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Demand #JusticeForRhea

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the “witch hunt” and “trial by media” but some others speaking of karma and the consequences of wrongdoing. Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family and subjected to intense media scrutiny, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after three days of questioning.

Wearing a black T-shirt with a quote proclaiming "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash patriarchy, me and you" when she was arrested, the 28-year-old waved at media personnel as she came out of the NCB office in south Mumbai.

Here are those who came in her support:

Apart from the drugs case, she is facing an abetment of suicide case in connection with Rajput's death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).