Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by NCB in a Bogus Case, Harassed, Says Her Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde recently welcomed the statement of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation make their report of Sushant Singh Rajput's case public. Maneshinde penned a lengthy statement saying that his client Rhea was arrested in a 'bogus' case and harassed by various agencies.

The statement read, "I welcome the Statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, HM Govt of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of Death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea.”

He further added, “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death.”

"It is more than Six months since SSR Died. I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate,” the statement concluded.

The Maharasthra Home Minister on Sunday had said in a press conference that CBI should make their investigation report public. “The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. People ask me about the status of the case...I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder,” he had said.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The autopsy conducted by RN Cooper Hospital had attributed his death to 'asphyxiation due to hanging.' Later, a report submitted by a forensic team from AIIMS had ruled out murder in his death.