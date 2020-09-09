Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by NCB, Telugu Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after a tough three-days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry.

In another news, Telugu comedian and actor Jaya Prakash Reddy has passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. Celebrities from the Southern film industries condoled his death on social media.

Also, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal said that Karan Johar insulted him at the Laal Singh Chaddha actor's 50th birthday bash.

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB, which is probing the drugs link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was taken into custody on the third day of her questioning with the agency.

TV actor Parth Samthann is said to have been cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Ali Bhatt in the title role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faissal Khan, who has been busy writing scripts, spoke at length about his career graph and how the bias in the Hindi film industry exists.

Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last on September 8. The actor died at his Guntur residence after suffering cardiac arrest.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

