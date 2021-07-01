Rhea Chakraborty Asks Insta Fam To Help Ailing Child. Gets Trolled

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her birthday on July 1. On her birthday, she shared a video of an infant suffering from a rare genetic disorder and asked her followers to help the child. However, she ended up being trolled for what her critics termed as an “attempt at image makeover”. In the video, Rhea is seen elaborating on the condition of the child (named Janish) and appealing to people for help. She said that the child has a rare condition called SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)-Type 1, which can only be cured by a medicine called Zolgensma, which costs around Rs. 16 crore.

“Please Help Janish. The one-year-old has SMA Type-1, a rare genetic disease that usually kills babies before they turn two and can only be cured with Zolgensma, which costs 16 crore rupees (USD 2.1 Million). As a last resort, his parents have started a fundraiser. Please help as much as you can to save his life,” the post read. Rhea also share a link for donation.

In the video, Rhea said that the baby’s parents have resorted to fund-raising since there is no other way to help the child.

However, her followers were not impressed. Calling the video an attempt at an image makeover, many termed her as a “sympathy queen” and said that this will not help in correcting her image.

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachhan. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery.

