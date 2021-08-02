Rhea Chakraborty Attends Rumy Jaffery's Daughter Alfia's Mehendi Ceremony in Traditional Look

Filmmaker and screenwriter Rumi Jaffery’s daughter Alfia Jaffery is all set to tie the knot. On Sunday, the mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be was held in Mumbai, which was attended by Alfia’s friends and family members. Actors Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza were also spotted attending the function at Alfia’s residence.

Paparazzi gathered outside the event venue were quick to spot the duo along with Alfia. Pictures and videos from the function were shared on social media by the celebrity photographers. The trio were seen dressed in yellow ethnic outfits for the occasion. Alfia wore a yellow kurti along with sharara pants with the golden zari work. She completed her look with white floral jewellery. While Rhea was seen in a yellow kurta with chikankari work which she paired with white pants. The 29-year-old actress also wore a white face mask keeping up with pandemic protocols. Actress Krystle was also seen wearing a deeper shade of kurta and sharara pants which she paired with a sheer dupatta and matching face mask.

Rhea and Krystle have worked with Alfia’s father Rumy in his upcoming movie Chehre. The thriller is awaiting its release date as pandemic continues to keep cinema theatres closed across the country. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as protagonists. Chehre was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 9. However, with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic taking over the country, the makers of the movie decided to postpone the movie. The trailer of Chehre was released earlier in March.Meanwhile, Alfia was seen enjoying her bachelorette party last month, with her recent Instagram post giving us a glimpse of how she celebrated with her friends.

Alfia was seen in a sequined blue jersey dress as she held a bunch of glittering balloons.

