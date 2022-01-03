Rhea Chakraborty Begins 2022 by Writing a Note to Herself: You Are Your Own Best Support

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty began the new year with a lot of hope and resilience and her latest social media post is proof. She shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen writing a note in her diary. In the backdrop, she says, “Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you’ve got this.. Happy new year.. Your’s truly, your inner self."

She captioned it as, “You are your own best support , once you find yourself , you are #winning 💕#rhenew#loveyourself#happynewyear".

On the last day of 2021, the actress took to social media to share a sweet note on how 2021 was for her. Sharing a picture of her smiling, she wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain.

But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light ✨

#rhenew 📸- @dieppj"

Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor. While she has not announced her next project yet, she has been sharing glimpses of her shoot for a future project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.