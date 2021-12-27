Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates Christmas With BFFs Shibani, Anushka Dandekar; Farhan Akhtar Joins Them

VJ and television presenter Anusha Dandekar played host for her closest friends on Christmas Eve this year. The 39-year-old, who is also a singer and an entrepreneur, welcomed sister Shibani Dandekar with her plus one, actor-director Farhan Akhtar. Others invited for the luncheon party were Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, Rhea Chakraborty, among others. So giving a perfect sneak-peek of what surely went down as a happy gathering was Anusha’s Instagram post since she “got to capture some sweet moments” on her phone.

She shared a couple of picture-perfect frames featuring the happiest faces, smiling ear-to-ear. “It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around it,” Anusha Dandekar summed up by her in the caption.

Also spotted was a scrumptious spread on the Christmas lunch table, some delightful moments with a poodle and lots of love. Anusha said in the accompanying note that family and friends make Christmas special for her by coming together at the festival. She gave her special thanks to low-budget Secret Santa and delicious food and drinks. Anusha added that she loves how they all “chat and laugh and sing and dance and enjoy each other’s company.”

Finally, Anusha thanked everyone who come to her Christmas lunch party without fail saying, “you always choose my home for Christmas and I cherish it.” Signing off, she expressed her wish to recline on her bed because she has no plans to move till the next day after all the cleaning up she did last night. Hosts can relate, yes?

Ankita also posted some lovely images from the party on her Instagram timeline along with Milind and Anusha. “Merry Christmas! May the warmth of your friends and family keep the cold away,”she wrote.

Just a few days ago, Farhan had shared a portrait of Shibani who gave a grumpy expression to the camera. Alongside the photo, he asked, “No Christmas cheer?”

Anusha and Milind were judges on the second season of MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Malaika Arora.

