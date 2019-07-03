Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates ‘Happiest Birthday’ with Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty, who recently celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the celebration.
Rhea Chakraborty, who recently celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the celebration.
Rhea Chakraborty, who recently celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the celebration. One of these pictures was with the Kai Po Che actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with him, the Insta story also featured two other people drenched in rain. The entire group looked happy as they posed for the photograph. The story was captioned as “Happiest Birthday".
Rumours are doing the rounds that the duo has been dating since May. However, this is the first time either of them has shared a photo together. Earlier there were speculations that they have gone to Ladakh together as they posted similar pictures from the hills.
Earlier in May 2019, Pinkvilla reported about this new B-town couple. A source close to actor Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."
On the work front, Rhea will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre which will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Sushant is all geared up for Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teenagers in Jaipur 'Faking' Their Age on Aadhaar to Watch A-rated Kabir Singh in Theatre
- Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'
- Ranveer Singh Reminds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan That He Made Them Meet
- 'Watch Game on Mute': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Biased Commentary' in India vs Bangladesh
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s