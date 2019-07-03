Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates ‘Happiest Birthday’ with Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty, who recently celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from the celebration. One of these pictures was with the Kai Po Che actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with him, the Insta story also featured two other people drenched in rain. The entire group looked happy as they posed for the photograph. The story was captioned as “Happiest Birthday".

Rumours are doing the rounds that the duo has been dating since May. However, this is the first time either of them has shared a photo together. Earlier there were speculations that they have gone to Ladakh together as they posted similar pictures from the hills.

Earlier in May 2019, Pinkvilla reported about this new B-town couple. A source close to actor Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

On the work front, Rhea will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre which will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Sushant is all geared up for Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.

