Rhea Chakraborty, Currently Chilling in Alibaug, is Grateful for ‘Hot Cup of Coffee and Warm Sunshine’

Rhea Chakraborty is gradually returning to normalcy after having a hard time for almost two years. The actress recently took some time out for herself to holiday in Alibaugh, Maharashtra. She recently shared a few photos from her latest trip, in which she can be relaxing at a magnificent villa in Alibaug, which has six rooms and a large green lawn. She also shared a slew of clips on her Instagram stories, providing glimpses into her temporary stay.

Rhea posted a photograph of herself with this caption, 'Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine' and we are loving this #Rhenew! In the picture, Rhea can be seen sitting beside a pool sporting a baby pink casual jumpsuit and holding a cup of coffee in her hands. She let her hair down. Her caption also implies that she is vacationing at Alibaug's Vista Rooms, which is adorned with Jaisalmer stones and filled with a pleasant warmth. Behind her is a tranquil vista of lush foliage and a gazebo, which according to the villa's description is an outhouse.

Life is difficult sometimes. However, it will go on and one might sail through anything. Rhea is a perfect example of this. It has been two years since her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died. She went through a lot of turmoil after that. But as they say, you can get through even the hardest time of your life if your friends are with you. Rhea recently had been on a trip with the Dandekar sisters. She shares a close bond with VJ Anusha and Shibani Dandekar.

Rhea posted a set of pictures with her girl gang. She can be seen enjoying her heart out and munching on Wada pav in the picture. Rhea captioned the photos of herself taken over the weekend, "Happy days are here again," with the hashtag "Rhenew." And what's the source of her glee? The actress also mentioned it in the caption. "Sunshine, wada pav, and my girl gang," she wrote.

