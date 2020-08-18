Rhea Chakraborty Denies Ever Meeting Aaditya Thackeray

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has denied ever meeting Aaditya Thackeray through her lawyer Satish Mandhinde. In a statement issued on Monday, it was said: "The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth."

"Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. A number of politicians (are) taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar. Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise, though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," Manshinde said on behalf of his client, Rhea.

Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray is Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Government of Maharashtra, and an MLA of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mumbai. His name has been come up in unsubstantiated allegations pertaining to the death of Rhea's boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manshinde also added that Rhea knows and has met actor Dino Morea socially as he is her senior in the film industry, and nothing more. Dino's name has come up in the case because it was alleged that the actor hosted the June 13 party in which Sushant was present, a day before the latter's death. Dino has earlier denied hosting any such party.